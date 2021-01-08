FRSC orders arrest, prosecution of traffic offenders

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone RS4, Jos, Dr Kayode Olagunju, has directed officers in the zone to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of traffic offenders.

Olagunju, an Assistant Corps Marshal, gave the directive in a statement by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, RC Olusegun Owoeye.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that he said the ongoing special patrol operation, which would last till January 15, was due to the usual increased mobility, road traffic law violations and crashes associated with the Yuletide.

Olagunju said Zone 4 Command, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa, commenced the “Operation Zero Tolerance” on December 15 with the aim of ensuring sanity on the road during the Christmas and New Year operations.

According to him, many crashes could occur in the early days of the New Year when many motorists are tempted to violate traffic rules.