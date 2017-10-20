FRSC partners SON to rid markets of fake, substandard tyres

The Federal Road Safety Corps is to partner the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in Ondo State to get rid of fake and substandard tyres capable of causing road accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Vincent Jack, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the State Coordinator of SON, Paul Oke, in Akure.

“We are in a critical time of the year which is erroneously believed to be claiming human lives, that there are special spirits that have descended on our roads to take lives through crashes.

“There is no difference between January and Ember Months because we have discovered through years of service that it is the way and manner we use roads that lead to several carnages.

￼

“And one of the causes is use of fake and substandard tyres; some of these tyres do not conform with our society and everyone wants to celebrate Christmas and New Year in grand style but the vehicles’ tyres are not good and these are the only objects that are in contact with the ground.

“If anything is wrong with the tyres, other parts of the vehicle can be gone and that is why I am here to see how we can partner to increase the sensitisation and awareness,’’he said.

According to Jack, buyers take the substandard tyres to markets without minding the inherent danger.

He urged SON in the state to intensify its efforts at monitoring substandard tyres and other vehicle parts that were “ being wickedly put together and sold and which can cause road crashes”.

“It does not fall within our mandate to go to dealers and sellers to check tyres and other vehicles spare parts but SON is the organisation that is responsible for enforcing standard-compliance. – NAN.