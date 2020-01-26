FRSC to impound unsecured trailer containers

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has declared any flatbed trailer carrying containers without proper latching on highways will be impounded immediately by patrol teams anytime they are sighted.

Speaking in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, he said to enforce compliance for such dangerous trailers to get off the road, the corps has cemented a partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority to ensure that such vehicles are not allowed to leave the Ports in the first instance unless on the condition of full compliance of the latching and with other maximum safety standards.

Oyeyemi said there was need to stop such trailers from carrying containers because when the containers fall-off on the highways or any part of the road they can easily lead to unnecessary road obstruction that will cause undue hardship to motorists.

Directing the Operatives of the Corps to be on red alert and impound any of such trailers, he also revealed that the Corps will achieve this in friendly collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

He also beckoned on the public to take advantage of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM or the toll free 122 numbers to report any of such trailers seen on the highways without proper latching of containers.