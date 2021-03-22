Fulani group claims responsibility for attack on Ortom, discloses aim to kill

A shadowy Fulani group claiming to protect Fulani interest, said today it was responsible for the attempted assassination of Governor Samuel Ortom.

In a press statement, in which Ortom’s name was badly misspelt multiple times, the group claimed its aim was to kill Ortom.

It vowed to get him ultimately because Ortom, as it claimed , stands against Fulani interest.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators”, the group claimed in a statement signed by Umar Amir Shehu.

“Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down.

“This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too”.

Apart from threatening Ortom, the group also sent weird warning to southern states, saying its assailants are coming for them too.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individial(Sic) that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

” We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your work places, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of time.”

Whether FUNAM exists in reality, could not be ascertained. Whether it is a Fifth Columnist Group is also not clear.

In 2018, the group had triggered some furore in Nigeria, when it claimed the Fulani are the owners of the Nigerian territory from Sokoto to the Atlantic.

Sultan Abubakar of Sokoto, the spiritual head of the Fulani, doubted the authenticity of the group and disowned its statement as reckless.

The group has made several incendiary statements thereafter, without any consequence.

In February 2020, the group in a statement by its president Badu Salisu Ahmadu claimed a special Fulani strike force was responsible for the killing of 23 people in Plateau in late January of the year.