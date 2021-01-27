Fulani herdsmen: Catholic bishops back South-West governors on regulation of activities

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo dioceses, yesterday, identified with the ongoing efforts of the governors of the South West states to regulate activities of Fulani herdsmen within the zone.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting, chaired by Gabriel Abegunrin, the archbishop of Ibadan yesterday, the bishops said: “We identify with the ongoing effort of the governors of some South Western states to regulate the activities of Fulani herdsmen within the zone and for the communique issued after their recent meeting with stakeholders.

“We note that insincerity, selfish interests and lack of political will had, in the past, caused needless destruction of life and property and inflicted untold pain and hardship on innocent citizens.

“However, our governors must shun deceptive adulations and empty promises on issues that impact the security of life and property. They must work with the security agencies to courageously implement the law in all cases and sanction those who blatantly and murderously flout it in their territories. No Nigerian or foreigner should be above the law in any part of the country.

“With current realities, it has become more necessary than ever to demand the review of Nigeria’s security architecture. Given the campaign promises of the present government and the cauldrons of insecurity erupting all over the country. It is unfortunate that the Federal Government has remained impervious to this call.

“As a consequence, we parade a Nigerian Army that has not been able to effectively check the atrocities of Boko Haram for over a decade.”