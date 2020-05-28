Funmi Iyanda hosts Fashola, Ali Baba on Public Eye Live

May 28, 2020 0

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), will on Friday, May 29 speak with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye on Instagram.

The theme for the week is COVID-19, Creative Industry and Nigeria’s Infrastructure.

Mr. Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State will speak on effects of the global pandemic and its effects on infrastructural development in Nigeria.

Ms. Iyanda will also speak with Chairman of the Federal Government Creative Industry Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Ali Baba.

The popular comedian and entrepreneur will discuss the best ways to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creative industry.

Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Okonjo-Iweala, Nwuneli, others among 100 African women leading change in devt

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Co-Founder of Sahel Consulting, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli and art enthusiast, Bolanle Austen-Peters, have been listed among 100 women leading change in development across Africa.