Funmi Iyanda hosts MC Oluomo, 2face Idibia on Public Eye Live

Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, and music star, 2face Idibia, will on Friday, May 15 join Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live on Instagram.

Popularly known as MC Oluomo, Mr. Akinsanya will break down the struggles of the ordinary people, particularly essential workers in the transport sector as Nigeria tries to find solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Songwriter, record producer and social activist, 2face brings the authentic and uncensored honesty he is known for to the programme.

He will give insight into the life of the rich and famous during the coronavirus lockdown, and the effect on the entertainment industry.

Supported by McArthur Foundation, Public Eye is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8pm.

Past guests on the programme include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi; spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, and US-based Nigerian family nurse practitioner, Regina Askia.