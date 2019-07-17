FVC partners with Avaya to help businesses across Africa deliver next-generation digital experiences

FVC, a leading Value-Added-Distributor in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with Avaya Holdings Corporation to help businesses across North, West, East, Centra Africa and Egypt (NWECA) deliver unmatched customer experiences with Unified Communications, Collaboration and Cloud Communications solutions.

The partnership will see FVC become a distributor for Avaya’s products and services including the industry-leading range of Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, Contact Center, Communications Cloud, Phones, Devices Hosting SAS and hosted Services solutions.

“Avaya is a recognized global communication & collaboration leader and we are excited to complete our UCC portfolio with the inclusion of Avaya’s UC innovations,” said K.S. Parag, Managing Director, FVC.

“Our strong regional presence in the NWECA region will boost Avaya’s reach in the mid-market segment by enabling the local channel with UCC and cloud communications solutions to drive customers’ DX initiatives.”

“FVC is a well-recognized name as a VAD in the African sub-continent and will bring immense value in terms of Avaya’s reach with mid-market, cloud, and contact center solutions. FVC’s consultative relationships across key accounts is crucial to its support for its growing channel base, and we look forward to being a part of those relationships,” said Fadi Hani, Vice President – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Avaya.

According to Gartner, companies in Africa are expected to increase their IT budgets by 4.3% in 2019 as CIOs continue to rank digitization as a leading business priority. And investment in conversational platforms is the second most pressing issue faced by African IT leaders, 13% of whom consider it a priority.

FVC and Avaya plan to meet that demand with its growing network of skilled channel partners across the continent and advanced engagement with large enterprise customers. Going forward, the two companies’ joint channel partners and customers can expect better access to and support for the world-class communications technologies favoured by 93% of the companies on the Forbes 100 list, 19 of the world’s top 20 major banks, and over 4,700 channel partners globally.