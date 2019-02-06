Ganduje shuts down Kano stadium days before Atiku rally

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the closure of the Sani Abacha stadium Kofar Mata for two weeks.

The State government said that the closure is to pave way for general renovation works.

The closure is coming five days to the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the directives issued by the office of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, said the proposed general renovation works would last for two weeks.

A reliable source, confirmed the issuance of the directive to shut down the facility, adding that the proposed general renovation works have inclusive, the installation of a new scoreboard, the running track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadium facility.

However, a source said that the closure was to ensure that the PDP Presidential Campaign team does not have access to the stadium to seek for votes