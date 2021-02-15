Ganduje swears in 44 LG council chairmen

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sworn in the newly-elected 44 local government area chairmen, and 484 councillors in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Kano Pillars stadium at the weekend, Ganduje tasked the newly elected councils chairmen to prioritise the implementation of the free and compulsory education policy introduced by his administration in their respective local government areas.

“As you are all aware, education in Kano State is free and compulsory from basic to secondary schools; it is pertinent for all of you to see that you also support this free and compulsory education policy of the state government,” he said.

The governor charged the chairmen to ensure the security of their respective areas, urging them to pay close attention to community policing by working closely with security agencies at their various communities.

According to him, “You just have to work closely with the security agencies at your various communities. This is absolutely necessary. We all know how peaceful Kano State is peaceful. In fact, it is the most peaceful state in northern Nigeria. Therefore, I implore you to take the issue of security seriously.”

He urged the chairmen to undertake projects that would have direct impact on the grassroots, especially in the areas of security, education, agriculture, health, among other areas.

The governor appreciated the Kano people for conducting a peaceful and successful election where the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept all the seats.