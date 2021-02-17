Gbenga Daniel, Omisore defected since 2019 – PDP mocks APC

The People’s Democratic Party in the South-West has described the news
of the defections of former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola
Omisore, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to
the All Progressives Congress as “funny and laughable”.
The party in a statement titled, ‘, S’West PDP mocks APC over OGD,
Omisore’s second defection, Says “It is defection from APC to APC”,
saying “this will be the first time politicians in Nigeria will be
defecting from APC to APC.”
In the statement on Tuesday, by its South-West Zonal Director of Media
and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, PDP said the duo of Daniel and Omisore
had long defected to APC, adding that it was obvious that the APC had
become “so embarrassed” with the refusal of well-meaning Nigerians to
openly associate with the party in its membership registration and “is
now making up defections for public perception”.
Olayinka said by the action of Otunba Gbenga Daniel few hours after
the results of the 2019 presidential election was declared, “it was
obvious that he was among the double-agents who sold the PDP out
during the election.
“To us in the South-West PDP, APC can keep celebrating defections
from the party back to the party. The party can even tell Nigerians
tomorrow that President Muhammadu Buhari has decamped to the APC, that
won’t still change the fact that its government from federal to States
have failed woefully.
“It is on record that Otunba Gbenga Daniel openly declared and worked
for the APC in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State. He did
that less than 72 hours after the PDP lost the presidential election
in which he was the campaign Director-General.
“Since 2019, his main men have been holding key appointments in the
APC government of Governor Dapo Abiodun.
“As for Senator Omisore, even a five-year-old baby knows that he has
been in APC since 2018 and he openly campaigned for APC during the
2019 general elections.
“He was even appointed as Sub-Chairman of Finance Committee for the
inauguration of President Buhari for a second term.
“So, which defection are they talking about again? Is it second wave
of defection or revalidation of defection?
“It appears that either the APC is so desperate to continue with the
deceit about its existence and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians
or some people are looking for money or appointment against integrity,
hence this news of defection from APC to APC.”