Gbenga Daniel, Omisore defected since 2019 – PDP mocks APC

The People’s Democratic Party in the South-West has described the news

of the defections of former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola

Omisore, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to

the All Progressives Congress as “funny and laughable”.

The party in a statement titled, ‘, S’West PDP mocks APC over OGD,

Omisore’s second defection, Says “It is defection from APC to APC”,

saying “this will be the first time politicians in Nigeria will be

defecting from APC to APC.”

In the statement on Tuesday, by its South-West Zonal Director of Media

and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, PDP said the duo of Daniel and Omisore

had long defected to APC, adding that it was obvious that the APC had

become “so embarrassed” with the refusal of well-meaning Nigerians to

openly associate with the party in its membership registration and “is

now making up defections for public perception”.

Olayinka said by the action of Otunba Gbenga Daniel few hours after

the results of the 2019 presidential election was declared, “it was

obvious that he was among the double-agents who sold the PDP out

during the election.

“To us in the South-West PDP, APC can keep celebrating defections

from the party back to the party. The party can even tell Nigerians

tomorrow that President Muhammadu Buhari has decamped to the APC, that

won’t still change the fact that its government from federal to States

have failed woefully.

“It is on record that Otunba Gbenga Daniel openly declared and worked

for the APC in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State. He did

that less than 72 hours after the PDP lost the presidential election

in which he was the campaign Director-General.

“Since 2019, his main men have been holding key appointments in the

APC government of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“As for Senator Omisore, even a five-year-old baby knows that he has

been in APC since 2018 and he openly campaigned for APC during the

2019 general elections.

“He was even appointed as Sub-Chairman of Finance Committee for the

inauguration of President Buhari for a second term.

“So, which defection are they talking about again? Is it second wave

of defection or revalidation of defection?

“It appears that either the APC is so desperate to continue with the

deceit about its existence and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians

or some people are looking for money or appointment against integrity,