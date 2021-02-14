Gen Adebayo takes over as Military Intelligence Chief

Major General Samuel Adebayo Friday took over as the new Chief of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Adebayo replaces Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

The new military intelligence helmsman, who received the reins of office from the Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Gbolahan Oyefesobi, promised to improve upon the Intelligence capacity of the agency.

Adebayo said the Armed Forces had done much in tackling security challenges facing the nation.

“Security agencies are also doing their best but much more still needs to be done.

“In particular, the DIA has continued to raise the bar in the intelligence state craft and considering the achievements of the former CDI, I know that the task ahead is daunting but clearly achievable”, he said.

Adebayo, who was the immediate past Chief of Intelligence, Nigerian Army, said the “support, suggestions and advice as we settle down to work as leadership is about team work, transparency and integrity.

“I want to see a DIA with cutting edge capacity to deliver its mandate to the Nigerian people.”

He said his administration would lay emphasis on intelligence gathering in support of the ongoing military and internal security operations in the country.

The new intelligence chief said his administration would priortise human capacity development with greater attention on specialisation of staff for optimal output as well as enhancing the specialist centres of the agency.

“My vision is to raise the bar of the Defence Intelligence Agency in the security circles. We shall also deliver on the DIA mandate and enhance the technical intelligence capacity through acquisition of intelligence enablers,” he said.

In his remarks before handing over the instrument of authority to the new DIA helmsman, Oyefesobi described Adebayo’s appointment as a return to a familiar terrain, having worked at the DIA as a liaison officer.

He affirmed that Adebayo was well suited for the new position and expected to fill the “big shoes left behind by the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.”

He called on the directors and other staff to support and cooperate with Adebayo.

The occasion witnessed the presentation of the handing over notes, flags and inspection of the quarter guards.