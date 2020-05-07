German Bundesliga restarts May 15

The German league announced Wednesday that the Bundesliga will resume on May 15 after being given the go-ahead to restart by Angela Merkel’s government with matches to be played behind closed doors.

The German Football League (DFL) say the top two divisions will restart amid strict hygiene measures, making the Bundesliga the first top European league to resume since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the reports the 36 clubs have already been informed in a letter from the German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert, which leading football publication kicker obtained and cited in its report.

“After weighing up all the arguments, the DFL Executive Committee decided today by circular letter to resume play in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga from 15 May 2020,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Seifert had reacted to Chancellor Merkel’s statement at a Berlin press conference, describing the political decision as “good news for the Bundesliga.”

“It’s a great responsibility for the clubs to implement the medical and organizational guidelines in a disciplined manner,” Seifert added, referring to the DFL’s plans to restart play behind closed doors and in accordance with strict hygiene protocols and – to whatever extent is possible – physical distancing.

The DFL and its 36 member clubs are to discuss the restart in a video conference slated for Thursday. – DW.