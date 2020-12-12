Ghana polls: Be magnanimous in victory – Obasanjo urges Akufo-Addo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his victory at the December 7 general elections.

In a letter he personally signed today, Obasanjo urged the re-elected Ghanaian president to be magnanimous in victory and unite the nation.

Recall that the Electoral Commission of Ghana on Wednesday, declared the Akufo-Addo winner of the tightly contested presidential election, beating his long-time opponent John Mahama.

Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party received 6,730,413 or 51.59 per cent of total votes while Mahama of the National Democratic Congress received 6,214,889 or 47.36 per cent of total votes, the commission’s chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa had said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

In his letter today, Obasanjo said Akufo-Addo’s “re-election by the people of Ghana to govern the country for another term of four years is a testimony of your performance in office so far and I believe that you will remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as you have been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years.”

“With the elections behind you, I urge you to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana,” he added.

The former Nigerian head of state also urged the re-elected president “to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters.”