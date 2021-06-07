Gokada expands service to Oyo, Ogun States

Gokada, a last-mile delivery, logistics and transportation startup, has said it is expanding its ride hailing service to Oyo and Ogun states.

The startup said it had also launched a super app that integrates all its services (food delivery, e-commerce, and ride-hailing) into one app, according to TechCrunch.

It generated $100m in annualised transaction value in 2020, and also helped more than 30,000 merchants on its platform to execute over one million food delivery and e-commerce orders.

The company’s volume growth has increased three times in the last six months while revenue increased 10 times within the past year.

The Chief Executive Officer, Gokada, Nikhil Goel, was quoted by TechCrunch as saying, “We started with its ride-hailing service in Lagos. We were mostly known as one of the pioneers of ride-hailing in Lagos before the ban.

“So far, we have not ventured outside Lagos, and the reason for that has been that we wanted to remain focused on our new business here.

“And it is evident that when you move across Lagos, you will see our delivery bikes everywhere on the road. But ride-hailing will always stay with us wherever we go outside the city.”

Gokada, which currently operates only in Lagos, plans to expand to Abuja and Port Harcourt.