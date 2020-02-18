Gombe govt spends N100m on 100 school computers

The Gombe State Government has procured 100 HP desktop computers.

This was revealed by TrackaNG, a project initiated by pro-transparency group, BudgIT, that tracks the performance of government budgets.

TrackaNG, which also collaborates with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, posted photographs of the computer on its official Twitter handle.

“N100m was allocated in the 2019 budget for the supply of 100 computers in Filya, Gombe State. We tracked, and report that the computers have been delivered. #GetInvolved.”

The revelation, however, received mostly negative comments from social media as many Nigerians wondered why a state would spend N1m to procure each computer.

@computerguysng tweeted, “I sell computers. These computers looked like coupled PCs. The carton looks fake and why are there no serial and product number stickers on them? FYI Coupled PCs are 100k max! Someone just made a profit of N90m!”

Another user, who claimed to know the community, said there was no electric power to operate the expensive computers.

“OMG! I know Filiya in Gombe State. They deserve better, there is no electricity to power computers, no potable water and somebody is buying them one desktop computer for N1m,” @Kuyembo tweeted.

@Abdallahmisilli stated, “This is what Rochas Okorocha termed as the biggest corruption in Nigeria, he called it ‘pauperisation of economy’. These desktop computers will not cost N200,000 at most but N100m has been budgeted – which means each computer was bought at N1m. With N100m, you can buy 500pcs not 100.”

The governor’s spokesman, Ismaila Misilli, did not immediately respond to a telephone call or a text message.