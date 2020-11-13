Gombe govt uncovers N1.48bn in 860 hidden accounts

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday said his administration has uncovered 2,292 account operated by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in past dispensations.

He added that N1.480bn was discovered from 860 accounts that were hitherto dormant and undisclosed.

Yahaya spoke at a one-day workshop for accounting and paying officers of ministries, departments and agencies, as well as chief executives of institutions of higher learning in Gombe State.

He said, “Upon coming to office in May 2019, we met the state finances in a delicate situation characterised by high debt burden, wasteful spending and lack of accountability. Since then our administration has taken calculated decision towards taking the state to the path of financial prudence and accountability.

“A total of 2,292 accounts linked to the state government were captured by the NIBSS and additional 265 hidden accounts were discovered. The sum of N1.480bn was discovered from 860 accounts that were hitherto dormant or undisclosed. 586 dormant accounts were closed after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentation