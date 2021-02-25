Gombe: I’m empowered to install, depose emirs – Gov. Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has vowed not to surrender his rights and privileges as a governor, going by agitations in recent times on the announcement of new Mai Tangale.

Yahaya stated this on Tuesday as fallout of the Billiri protests, which culminated in the killing of four persons and destruction of lives and property, while hosting non-indigene community comprising people of other ethnic groups at the Government House.

The community had protested what they termed ‘delay tactics’ of the governor to pronounce the candidate with five votes out of nine votes, who defeated two others who polled two each.

He restated his commitment in complying with the spirit and letter of the constitution, adding that he would do anything within the ambit of the law to achieve that.

“I’m telling you in all honesty that I will not surrender my rights and privileges or power as a governor. As a governor, I have the sole authority to install, appoint, or depose any chief or emir in Gombe State.

“It is not my own making but it is God that made it possible for me with your support that whosoever becomes governor can do whatsoever. But if he feels he has no conscience that he will allow anything to happen, fine and good.

But me, no way; I will stake my life; I will do whatever to give you cover, protection, to ensure the spirit of the constitution is implemented to the letter,” Yahaya said.

While assuring non-indigenes of his administration’s support to making their stay in the state comfortable, the governor stressed that perpetrators of the killings and violence would be punished.

Also speaking, Special Adviser on inter-community relations, Chidebelu Ewuzie, assured the governor of the support of non-indigenes while calling for peace amongst the two recognised faiths.