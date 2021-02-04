Gombe pensioners block Govt House over unpaid gratuities

Pensioners under the aegis of the Gombe State Council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners on Wednesday barricaded the main entrance to the Gombe State Government House in protest over non-payment of their pensions.

The state Chairman of the council, Mohammed Abubakar, said the pensioners were being owed months of arrears, adding that “more than 700 local government retirees have not been enrolled into the monthly pension after over two years of retirement.”

While the protesters insisted on seeing the state governor, security personnel were seen struggling with them to maintain law and order at the government house.

The council, however, held a meeting with the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, in the absence of the governor, who was said to be out of the state.