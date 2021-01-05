Gov. Abdulrazaq increases Kwara 2021 budget by N11bn

Kwara State Government has increased the state 2021 budget proposal from N123, 091, 307, 468 to N134, 961, 924, 650.

The change in the Appropriation Bill was contained in a letter sent by the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to the state House of Assembly yesterday.

The letter was read at the plenary by the Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Salihu-Danladi.

The governor said the increase in the budget was necessitated by new developments in the state after the presentation of the budget proposal to the Assembly in December 2020.

The reviewed budget proposal, according to the governor, had a total of N134,961, 924, 650, with the capital and the recurrent standing at N64,524,459,855 and N70,437,464,795 respectively.

The letter from the governor read: “Recall that on December 15, 2020, a budget proposal of N123,091,307,468 was presented to the state Assembly.

“However, due to new developments after the presentation, the budget proposal needed to be reviewed upward, and the Assembly had to be notified of these in compliance with rules guiding fiscal disciplines in governance.

“The reviewed budget proposal is at N134, 961, 924, 650 as the total budget size, while the capital and the recurrent are at N64, 524, 459, 855 and N70,437,464,795 respectively.”

The Speaker, however, referred the reviewed budget estimate to the Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.