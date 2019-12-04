Gov. Abiodun budgets N449.974bn for 2020

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday presented N449.974bn budget proposal to the state House of Assembly.

Abiodun, who christened his maiden budget proposal as ‘Budget to build our future together’, said the appropriation bill reflected his determination to deliver on the electoral promises he made.

He said, “We therefore propose an estimated expenditure of N449.974bn. Our proposed expenditure consists of capital expenditure of N269.132bn, which is 60.31 per cent, and recurrent expenditure of N180.842bn, which is 39.69 per cent, while N83.238bn is allocated for salaries and allowances.”

The governor added that pension and gratuities accounted for N25.945bn, which is 18 per cent of total expenditure.

“The balance of N71.659bn, which accounts for 16 per cent, is set aside for overhead costs,” he said.