Gov. Akeredolu approves reopening of Ondo schools

The Ondo State Government has approved the reopening of all schools in the state with effect from Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

Prof. Adesgun Fatusi, the Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, announced this on Wednesday, during a news briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Akure.

Meanwhile, he added that there must be strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols by the schools.

Fatusi warned that any school that violated laid down guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the virus would be shut down.

“Schools must fully observe the guidelines regarding Covid-19 prevention. That means they must have an infrared thermometer to screen students.

“There must be provisions for hand washing and hand sanitizers and school management must ensure that sitting arrangements in classrooms comply fully with the COVID-19 protocols.

“Schools must also have a guideline as to what to do when a child comes with temperature. Such a child is to be sent back home to receive treatment.

“Institutions should have inscriptions, such as “no mask, no entry” at their entrances.

“The responsibility of putting on masks has been shifted to students and parents.

“That means the mask should be worn by students before approaching the school. All these terms are non-negotiable,” he said.

According to Fatusi, the committee and its partners will also conduct periodic visits to schools and any school found in violation or below standard will be closed down.