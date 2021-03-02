Gov. Akeredolu bans NURTW, RTEAN in Ondo

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has banned the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) from all motor parks in the state.

Both unions were warned to stop collecting dues and levies from commercial drivers in the state.

They were also ordered to vacate the parks in the 18 LGAs and stop collecting dues.

Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said the ban of the driver unions was due to leadership tussles

He said new tickets would be sold directly by government officials and urged commercial drivers to revert to the old price of N50 per drop.

Ondo is the second state in the South West after Oyo to ban the unions.