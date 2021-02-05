Gov. Akeredolu to build cancer treatment centre in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has promised to establish a Cancer Treatment Centre in Ondo state.

This, he said, would enable people to access quality care for cancer-related treatment to reduce the scourge to bearest minimum.

Akeredolu made this known on Thursday at the launch of Ondo 2021 Breast and Cervical Cancer Project held at the Government House.

The governor said all arrangements would be put in place to have a befitting cancer centre before the end of his second term in office.

He said there was a need for commitment by all in the fight against breast and cervical cancers.

“When we come together and speak with one voice and take action, we shall accomplish the goal of reducing the mortality that may arise from breast and cervical cancers.

“As a government, we have prioritised the wellbeing of our women and are committed to it through our various programmes meant to enhance their quality of life, health-wise and economically,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu commended the management of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) for the approach adopted to reach 21,000 women across Ondo State.

He said the move would create a positive impact and encourage more women to voluntarily go for screening.

The governor commended his wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, for her commitment toward the fight against breast cancer in the state in terms of educating, creating awareness and emotional support to newly-diagnosed patients and survivors.

He noted that his wife was so passionate about starting a Cancer Treatment Centre that would be affordable and sustainable.

The Founder of BRECAN, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, said her commitment and actions would reduce the global impact of breast and cervical cancers.

She said cancers she was committed to fighting for a world free of breast and cervical cancers so that life could be more meaningful to every woman who got diagnosed without fear.

The governor’s wife urged the women to do a periodical self-examination of their breast and visit hospitals for early detection as the first key to preventing it.

“This year is a reminder of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action.

“When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for – a healthier, brighter world without cancer,” she said.