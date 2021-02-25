Gov. Akeredolu vows to woo Obaseki back to APC

The re-elected governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said he would ensure he brings back Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu made this vow on Wednesday during his swearing-in-ceremony stating that he would do all within his power to bring Obaseki back into the APC fold from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

The Edo governor, defected to the PDP ahead of the Edo governorship election after he was denied a ticket to run during the APC primary.

Obaseki afterward won re-election under the PDP to serve his second term as governor of Edo State under the PDP.

Governor Akeredolu thanked Obaseki for making it down to Akure for his second term inauguration.