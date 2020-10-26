Gov. Ayade charges security agents to halt violence

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has charged security agencies to take legitimate actions to halt the spate of arson and carnage witnessed in some parts of Calabar.

The governor’s charge is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Calabar by the governor’s spokesman, Christian Ita, yesterday.

The governor also wants the security agents to carry out a house-to-house search, for looted property and arrest anyone involved in the looting of both public and private property in the state.

Ayade urged the security agencies to take legitimate actions to ensure that calm returned to the state, especially as the government was already working towards ensuring the demands of those who genuinely participated in the #EndSARS march are met.