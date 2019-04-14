Gov. Bagudu recruits 2000 teachers in Kebbi

In his bid to meet up with the increase rate of children enrolment in school, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu has approved the recruitment of two thousand qualified secondary school teachers across the state.

The governor also applauded the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) for introducing the Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) in the state saying, it has gingered the attendance and retention of children in school.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Birnin-kebbi, the commissioner of basic and secondary schools education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawata Aliero who is also the chairman recruitment committee said, the governor gave the approval to recruits one thousand BSC graduate, seven hundred NCE holders and three hundred supporting staff bringing the total of two thousand personnel’s across the twenty LGAs in the state.

‘’I went to all the headquarters and we have finished the recruitment of 2000. We will start giving the offer by tomorrow. We designed a very nice format, where we will give automatic offer to anyone who made ‘A’’.

While reiterating his commitment to ensure that the volume of out of school children in the state is low and depleted by the year 2020, the governor revealed that he has identified about 504 almajiri Islamic schools which according to him would be renovated to meet up the modern standard.

‘’Our hands are on deck to make sure that we sustain the CTP and the feeding programme. I think I told you that Kebbi state spends N280 million on feeding. We have built 40 nomadic schools.

‘’We have identified 504 almajiri Islamic schools. We will make necessary renovation for them and we’ll make sure that we send mathematics and English teachers to them.

When we do that, by 2020, our volume of OSC will be very low and depleted. We will be the least in the north.

On the control of the border to prevent the influx of hawkers, he said, ‘’we are all the same family and we’ll see what we can do by making arrangements with traditional rulers’’.