Gov. Bello imposes 24-hr emergency curfew in Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has imposed an emergency 24 hours curfew on five local government area of the state.

The five LGAs; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and Ogori/Magongo are all in the central senatorial axis of the state.

Though, there was not a specific reason for the urgent development, but the declaration which was made through a statement from the Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Petra Onyegbule pointed towards serious security alerts.

The statement reads a part, “This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on residents of the 5 Local Government Areas of Central Senatorial District beginning from midnight (already commenced). This curfew will last for 24 hours and it is absolute. No movement whatsoever shall be allowed.

“All residents of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Areas are advised to comply by this directive as anyone who runs foul would have themselves to blame.

“Government regrets every inconvenience this might cause and assures citizens and residents this decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.”

It will be recalled that in the recent one month, insecurity had been on the rise in the area; culminating in the burning of police station, killing of security men and last week Wednesday assassination of a labour leader, Abdulmumini Yakub.