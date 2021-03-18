Gov. Diri inaugurates committee to implement anti-open grazing law

Governor Douye Diri on Wednesday constituted a 23-member committee to implement the Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law to which he assented on March 10.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as saying the law took effect from March 10.

Meanwhile, he said that the power to execute it was vested in the committee.

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Alagoa with the Special Adviser 1 on Security, Akpoebi Agberebi, and the Director of Livestock in the Ministry of Agriculture as members.

Also in the committee are Dr Emara Ibegu and representatives of the police, the Directorate of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others include King Mozi Agara (Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area), King Dumaro Owaba (Ogbia), Clever Inodu (Nembe), Ebiks Lokpobiri (Ekeremor) and representatives of the four other councils in the state among others.

Diri explained that the law was to prevent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“We are aware of the level of insecurity in the country particularly clashes between herdsmen and farmers. As a state, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure we live peacefully.

“May I advise that nobody should take the law into his hands? Whenever and wherever this law is infringed upon, the committee should be contacted for full implementation of the law.’’ the governor was quoted to have said.

Chairman of the committee, David Alagoa, in his response, thanked the governor and members of the House of Assembly for being proactive in enacting the law to avert clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

He assured that the committee would work to justify the confidence reposed in the members. – NAN.