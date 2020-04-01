Gov. Diri relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Tuesday, relaxed the interstate border closure put in place by the government to check the spread of coronavirus to allow food, drugs and vehicles conveying personnel on essential duty into the state.

The governor granted unfettered passage to their destinations for vehicles conveying foodstuff, medical supplies and personnel on essential services as the country grapples with containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He announced this during an enlarged meeting with members of the state’s COVID-19 taskforce, including service commanders, labour leaders and representatives of international health organisations in Government House, Yenagoa.

He emphasised the need for people to have access to food items, drugs and other essential commodities as they comply with the restriction order on inter-state movement.

Diri, who doubles as the state’s chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce, said the meeting was convened to appraise the challenges faced by the taskforce and to proffer solutions.

He said the government was exploring the possibility of providing a COVID-19 testing centre in the state.

To this end, he constituted a committee headed by his deputy to assess the capacity of the BioResources Centre at Odi in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Konbowei Benson; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku; the Chief Medical Director, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Prof. Dimie Ogoina, and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Tonye Isenah, are to serve as members of the committee.

The governor also directed the Bayelsa State Electricity Company to provide a dedicated electricity line to the NDUTH to enhance service delivery.

He equally directed that all council chairmen to henceforth operate from the headquarters of their respective local government areas and charged them to step up surveillance efforts at all marine and land borders. – NAN.