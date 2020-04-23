Gov. el-Rufai recovers from coronavirus

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from coronavirus.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

El-Rufai, who said he tested negative twice for the virus, described his experience in isolation as a “medical regime”.

He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”

El-Rufai earlier announced that he tested positive for the virus on March 28.

The update on his recovery came a few days after the governor denied reports that he was in an Intensive Care Unit.

The governor thanked his family members for being supportive, saying that they were traumatised while he was in isolation.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes,” he added.

He also commended the Kaduna health workers and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, who chaired the state’s task force on COVID-19.

El-Rufai said, “I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

“It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our COVID-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I wish to acknowledge Balarabe for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal

“The commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by the Kaduna State Government in my four-week absence is clear evidence that we have a public service we can all be proud of.”