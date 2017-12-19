Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah (left); Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Onaga (2nd right); and his counterpart from Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Most Rev. John Okoye, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
Nigerian music superstar, Davido with Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, during a courtesy visit by Davido to the Corporate Headquarters of FirstBank, as part of activities marked to create awareness for Davido’s forthcoming #30BillionConcert.
December 18, 2017
General Manager External Relations, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Igo Weli; President, Petroleum Technologies Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Bank Anthony Okoroafor; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Bayo Ojulari; and SNEPCo’s Nigerian Content Manager, Austin Uzoka, at the PETAN Awards Ceremony in Lagos.
December 10, 2017
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo flanked by the President, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), Summy Smart Francis (L), Vice President, AYE, Miss Ibada Ahmed (R) and AYE beneficiaries at the Networking With Giants Conference (NWG) themed: Solution To Poverty In Africa sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc in Lagos recently.
December 6, 2017