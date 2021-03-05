Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, swears in ex-Council Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area and former Commissioner for Special Duties , Hon. Cornell Chijioke Onwubuya, as his Special Adviser.
January 26, 2021
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) making a symbolic presentation of gift items to the widows of fallen heroes in the state, in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Rememberance Day celebration, at the Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, yesterday.
January 15, 2021
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, today, identified with a revered stakeholder of the State from Oji River Local Government Area and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anbeez Services Limited, Sir Engr. Anayo Befford Onwuegbu (Omeiheukwu), during his award of Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Honoris Causa, at the 5th Special Convocation Ceremony of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State.
December 16, 2020