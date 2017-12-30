Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) dancing with the former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo (right) and the state’s Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji after the governor was conferred with the Chieftancy tittle of “Ochili Ozua Gburugburu Iwollo Omasi Kingdom” during the Civic Reception in honour of his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor by Iwollo community, yesterday.