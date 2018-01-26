Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle),acknowledging cheers from the traders during the grand finale of the 1st phase of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme at the 9th Mile Market Ngwo, Udi Local Govt. Area, yesterday. With him are his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo (5th right); and Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Nestor Ochin.

January 26, 2018 0

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd right); State’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (2nd left); GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubarkar (3rd right); Commander, Air-Force Base, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Okon Akpassa (right); Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi, during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.