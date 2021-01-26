Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, swears in ex-Council Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area and former Commissioner for Special Duties , Hon. Cornell Chijioke Onwubuya, as his Special Adviser.

January 26, 2021 0

