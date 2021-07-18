Gov. Ikpeazu launches Abia Social Identity Number Scheme

The Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has officially launched the Abia State Social Identity Number(ABSSIN) to further deepen the ease of doing business and social inter connectivity between its citizens and the state social benefits.

Following the new order where artificial intelligence and technological advancement is redefining the potentials and new opportunities in the human space, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has through a software technology giant- Appmart Integrated Limited, developed a robust data base program to help carry the people of Abia state along in development, trade and social investments.

Bearing in mind the unattractive figures of unemployment and also, some unencouraging factors that prove more or less, inhibitive to the people in accessing government benefits, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, launched this Social Identity Number system with the aim to improve governance, addressing unemployment issues in the State and create a strong data to help government in planning and security purposes.

The project anchored by Abia state planning commission, will capture the biometric data of all Abia citizens as well as issue unique identification number called Abia State Social Identity Number(ABSSIN). This Identity can be obtained from any Government designated registration centers or through abssin.online at the comfort of your home or offices.

The robust database will assist the government on demographic distribution of infrastructure and resources and by extension, become a pass that will guide relationships between citizens and government.

Still on citizen-government relationship, there are high hopes that when the scheme comes fully into effect, the activities of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, will be digitalized.

In addition to this:

The Governor commended Mrs. Chikezie Eberechi the permanent secretary planning commission on delivering a user friendly and free platform Designed by Appmart Integrated Limited to help make Abia state social identity number a progress.

The Governor also made it clear that going forward salary wont be paid to civil servants who dont have an abia state social identity number (abssin).

The abia state social identity number tend to provide a direct connection between the citizens of abia state and the state government.

This developmental and pace-setting effort of the governor is projected to capture/enroll about two million Abia Citizens within the space of twelve months.

Every Abia Citizens both home and in diaspora are encouraged to obtain this unique identity so they can enjoy all the benefits that comes with it.