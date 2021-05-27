Gov. Ikpeazu to establish business school in Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Wednesday that his administration would establish a business school in Aba to enhance the capacity of the people and business sustainability.

He said this at the 2021 edition of Aba Business Leadership Summit and Awards held in Aba, the economic hub of the state.

Ikpeazu said the school would teach students in Igbo Language and ensure they were taught skills and ways to sustain their businesses beyond their lifetime.

“Igbo people should not jettison their age-long business tradition of business apprenticeship because doing so would make them to be like other Nigerian tribes in business.

“Apprenticeship teaches business discipline, procurement, management, storage and warehousing, selling, business seasons, using other people’s money to do business and corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Peter Obi, who was the Keynote Speaker, attributed the problem of business sustainability in Abia to the phasing out of business mentoring culture.

According to him, some parents with tough beginnings do not want their children to suffer.

Obi also blamed the problem facing businesses in Aba on the government, saying that the “government is killing businesses through its policies”.

Meanwhile, he called on banks to provide businesses with cheap funds, pointing out that banks also contributed to the business challenges facing Nigerians.

Mr Cosmas Maduka, the President, Coscharis Group, urged the younger generation to strive harder to succeed, in spite of the nation’s tough economy.

Maduka also urged businesses to be innovative, guard against poor financial management “and to see life’s challenges as businesses, where good management is so much needed”.

Also, the Chairman of Geometric Power Limited, Prof. Berth Nnaji, advised Igbo businessmen to always insist on doing what is right and also teach younger ones how to stand strong and straight in adversity.

Furthermore, he urged them to think of establishing a sustainable structure, involving high-quality people to run their businesses, bring in investors and also keep good records.

He gave assurance that his company would begin work in Aba before the end of the year, adding that it would provide power to nine local governments in Abia.

Prof. Pat Utomi, the Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership, described learning as a very important part of businesses to enable one to be able to do things right.

Utomi called on businessmen, who had the opportunities to serve the people, to also find a way to institutionalise their ventures. – NAN.