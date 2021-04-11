Gov. Lalong tells police to unmask ‘unknown gunmen’

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Saturday ordered that the killers of eight miners in Jos south must be fished out, at all costs.

He told the security agencies that the narratives of ‘unknown gunmen’ excuses would no longer be tolerated by his government.

The killers must be apprehended, he insisted, because they are a threat to the substantial peace being enjoyed in the state.

Lalong spoke Saturday after the killing of eight miners in an attack at a mining site in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos described the incident as an attempt to destabilise the state.

He said the act by the criminals was to create fear in the state saying that government would not condone such attacks on innocent people.

He also charged residents to assist law enforcement agencies with intelligence gathering on criminal activities.

He said that they should do so through existing structures such as the traditional institutions, community police constabulary, vigilance groups and other associations.

Lalong commiserated with the families of those killed and those who injured during the attack.