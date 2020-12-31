Gov. Makinde approves crossover services in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has override the 12am curfew of the Federal Government, as he granted permission to churches to hold crossover services.

The Federal Government’s curfew is between 12am and 4am daily. It is to halt spread of COVID-19.

Makinde had earlier asked churches to abide by the restriction order of the federal government, but made a u-turn on Wednesday.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, Makinde has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

The statement said the governor had also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in communities.

It added that the governor had directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law would be applied as appropriate.

The statement said Makinde also enjoined individuals and organizations to comply with COVID-19 protocols and that by so doing ensure that “we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”