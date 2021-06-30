Gov. Makinde dissolves Oyo cabinet

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dissolved the Executive Council and other political appointees with effect from June 30.

The decision, sources said, was made known to the cabinet members and other political appointees after the state executive council last night.

Those affected included Chief of Staff (CoS) and 17 Commissioners.

The Cabinet was constituted on August 14, 2019, following Makinde’s historic victory in the March 9, 2019, election.

The remaining Council members who were not affected include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HOS) and the Director General of Due Process office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body on Tuesday, which lasted about five hours.

Governor Makinde, according to the statement, expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the Council members and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The governor equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking Oyo State from Poverty to Prosperity.