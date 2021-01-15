Gov. Makinde warns against arbitrary land allocation to foreigners

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said some foreigners without proper documentation are contributing to the rising insecurity in the state.

The governor warned traditional rulers against allocating land to any foreigner without proper documentation in their domains, saying such would no longer be tolerated.

Makinde, who said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretray, Mr Taiwo Adisa, stated that his administration would ensure that foreigners in the state were properly documented very soon.

The governor had in December said fighters from Mali, a West African country, were making serious attempts to cross into the state from the Saki border.

The statement read, “The governor equally warned traditional rulers and village heads against allocating lands to undocumented foreigners, stating that some undocumented individuals had been contributing to insecurity in the state.

“So, we are going to provide some documentation for them. Those who work in the mining site will be documented, and a task force is being set up to do this.”

Makinde also said okada riders would be registered to be able to monitor them but threatened that their operations would be regulated if their leaders failed to get them registered.