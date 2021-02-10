Gov. Obaseki vows to flush out criminals among herdsmen

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged herdsmen to flush out criminal elements among them, saying a grazing area will be created for herders.

The governor made the remark when he led heads of security agencies in the state on a fact-finding visit to Udo, in the Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

He said his administration would not politicize security issues, adding that efforts were being made to deal with issues as they emerged to provide lasting security to communities across the state.

Obaseki said, “The Fulani community should collaborate with the government and security agencies to flush out criminals. We will create an area where the cattle will go regularly to eat, as they must not go to peoples’ farms. This will stop cattle from moving round the community including in farmlands.

“We have had situations that resulted in conflicts between herders and farmers. Our position is that we have to manage this crisis carefully. Like I said, we should not politicise the issues of herdsmen in our society.

“We do not accept the situation whereby anybody will be herding cattle with AK-47 rifles and other weapons. We also understand that there are bandits and criminals who pretend to be herders, but undertake criminal activities such as kidnapping in the name and guise of being herdsmen.”