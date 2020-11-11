Gov. Obiano alerts FG to oil theft in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has alleged that a certain oil company is “stealing” the state’s oil in Ogbaru, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano said the company had illegally explored oil in the area for six years.

He said, “The firm has been operating in Ogwuaniocha and Ogwuikpele communities since 2014 without proper registration with the state government in compliance with the rules in the oil exploration industry.”

The governor called on the Federal Government to intervene in “the illegal activities of the company”.

Obiano stated this in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state while declaring open a stakeholders’ meeting on Environmental Impact Assessment.

Speaking, Ikeazor said in exploring Nigeria’s abundant hydrocarbon reserves, extreme caution should be taken to ensure that the best practices from the environmental perspective was adopted to avoid jeopardising the future.