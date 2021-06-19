Gov. Obiano lifts ban on Anambra market elections

Governor Willie Obiano has lifted the ban hitherto placed on elections into various offices for market leadership in Anambra state.

Chairman, Electoral Committee of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Sam Emeka said this in Onitsha yesterday during the general election of executives for the traders at Anambra International Building Materials Market, Ogidi.

Emeka, who also represented ASMATA Chairman, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu in the election, said Governor Obiano wants the traders in the state to freely elect their leaders in order to reflect democratic governance in the markets.

He said in the coming days, the market body will roll out modalities for elections in the various markets in the state whose leadership tenures have elapsed and have been placed on interim caretaker committee arrangement.

He commended Chief Jude Nwankwo, President General, Ogidi International Building Materials Market who was re-elected for his second tenure unopposed, for providing quality leadership and setting the pace in peaceful coexistence and harmony above all other markets in the state.

Earlier, Chief Jude Nwankwo had thanked the traders, trustees, patrons and line executives of the market for the support they gave his leadership in the last four years.

He commended Governor Obiano and the Commissioner for Commerce and Wealth Creation, Chief Uchenna Okafor for their consistent concern for the welfare of the traders.

Others elected alongside Nwankwo included Cyril Ugwuja, Vice President, Ikechukwu Nkwo, Secretary General, Oliver Analike, Financial Secretary, Uzoma Onyemaechi, Treasurer, Okwubuo Julius, Public Relations Officer, Mathew Onuorah, Provost 1, Ugwuegbu Celestine, Provost 2 and Victor Odili as Assistant Secretary.