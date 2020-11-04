Gov. Obiano presents N143.65bn budget for 2021

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has presented a budget of N143.65 billion to the House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget of economic recovery and consolidation projected a recurrent expenditure of 39.5 per cent (N56.77 billion) and a capital expenditure of 60.5 per cent (86.88 billion).

Obiano said: “This budget is based on realistic projections of all sources of revenue, both external and internal, taking into consideration the state’s revenue and expenditure trend.

“It will drive the budget theme and help to sustain our past achievements. It will also ensure that we maintain our status as a hub for business and a destination for new investments”.

The governor said N46.7 billion was projected as expectation from federal allocations and N36.6 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). He added that taxes and levies would not be increased in the coming year.

Obiano said N200 million was budgeted as compensation for persons who had proven cases of gross human rights violation, torture and death against the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Speaker of the Assembly Uche Okafor lauded Obiano for the early presentation, saying good attention was given to human and infrastructural development.

He promised that the seventh Assembly would continue to contribute to the state’s peace, unity and progress by enacting quality laws, effective representation as well as timely and responsible oversight.