Gov. Okowa imposes curfew in Delta State

October 22, 2020 0

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has declared a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the state as#EndSARS protests took a violent turn in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday night.

Okowa’s order came barely 24 hours after hoodlums on Wednesday night vandalised and set ablaze the newly reconstructed Koka Junction Recreation Centre in Asaba.

The Governor, who gave the order in a live broadcast, directed all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to shut down for two weeks.

The curfew starts at 6pm today (Thursday).

