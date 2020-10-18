Gov. Oyetola escapes attack at #EndSARS protest in Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday barely escaped from an attack on him and his aides when he joined a group of #EndSARS protesters in the state capital, Osogbo.

He walked along with hundreds of protesters from Oke fia to Olaiya.

Oyetola had earlier urged the protesters to maintain their peaceful approach and remain calm. According to him, the Federal and State governments are committed to meeting their demands.

However, a Twitter user posted a video that showed thugs stoning the governor and his aides.

The attack has been confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant, Mabel Aderonke.

Meanwhile, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, has condemned the attack on the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, by EndSARS protesters on Saturday in Osogbo.

Owoeye, who is in Abuja for State House of Assembly Speakers’ Conference, said in a statement: “I am disturbed by the sad news coming out of Osogbo where Governor Gboyega Oyetola was attacked during a solidarity walk with the EndSARS protesters.

“While it is okay and constitutionally alright to protest, it must be in a peaceful manner as being done across the country.

“I had my fair share of the #EndSARS protest in Abuja today, though peaceful.

“I am glad and grateful to God that the Governor is perfectly fine.” he said