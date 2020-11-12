Gov. Oyetola lifts curfew in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has lifted the curfew it imposed after the attack and looting of private and public property by hoodlums.

The government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour indefinite curfew to 8pm till 6am daily.

However, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, the government said citizens could go about their business without restrictions with effect from Wednesday November 11.

Egbemode said, “With effect from Wednesday November 11, residents of the state are free to go about their business without any hindrance or restrictions, while security agencies continue to discharge their duties to forestall breakdown of law and order.”

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated that the closing time for motorcycle operations in the state remained 8pm, regardless of the full relaxation of curfew in the state.