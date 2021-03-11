Gov. Oyetola swears in five judges

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday swore in five High Court judges.

They are Adeniji Adedapo Olugbenga, Ganiyat Omobola Lawal, Akande Babafemi Abimbola, Okediya Maurice Olufisayo and Olokede-Obadina Christiana.

He said the appointment of more judges was part of efforts to further strengthen the administration of justice and fortify the state’s strong and viable bench that has superintended prompt and quality dispensation of justice.

The governor said his administration was committed to building the state on the pedestal of equity, fairness and justice as a deliberate strategy to sustain its status as a peaceful state and to ensure that justice reigns in the face of prevailing crises in the nation.